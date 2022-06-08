Alert: Justice Dept. names team of 9, including FBI official, former police chiefs to aid in review of Uvalde shooting response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. names team of 9, including FBI official, former police chiefs to aid in review of Uvalde shooting response.
