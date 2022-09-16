Alert: Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing classified documents from Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.
- Berlin museum approaches ethnological collection in new ways
- Red Antler Farm brings native New Zealand pigs to Reed City
- Amnesty says 6 from minority Shiite family killed by Taliban
- Depositors storm 5 banks as Lebanon's cash crisis worsens
- Chile presents appeal to FIFA in World Cup case with Ecuador
- Judge signs off on fund for U-Michigan doctor's victims
- Kanye West and Gap splitting up after 2 years
- Microsoft's $69B Activision deal faces in-depth UK inquiry
Most Popular
- Federal grant dollars are going toward post-conviction DNA testing in Michigan to help the...
- Thanks to tips from the public, Michigan State Police said two women in their 20's have been...
- A Venezuelan family seeking asylum in the United States was bused to New York in May, per Gov....
- Later this month the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be conducting some nighttime...