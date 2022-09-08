Alert: Justice Dept. appeals judge's order allowing for outside review of records seized by FBI from Trump's Florida home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. appeals judge's order allowing for outside review of records seized by FBI from Trump's Florida home.
- Where to find the cheapest gas in Osceola County
- Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
- EU regulator clears tweaked versions of COVID vaccines
- 9 Incredible Tiny Home Airbnb Rentals in Northern California
- Police arrest Memphis man in livestreamed shootings; 4 dead
- A Michigan city ranked best, most affordable area to retire in US
- Stocks recover from a stumble on Wall Street and end higher
- Reed City junior ignites Coyote attack
Most Popular
- After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williams' walked...
- Gas prices sit between $3.69 and $3.89 in Osceola County, showing a decrease of almost 40 cents...
- If you didn't think all of the pumpkin flavored things have been thought of, think again.
- Researchers thought they had some deep evidence that an extinct shark was caught on sonar, but as...