Alert: Jury rules in favor of counterclaim Amber Heard had filed after Johnny Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jury rules in favor of counterclaim Amber Heard had filed after Johnny Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.
- Anglers excited for bass fishing
- Police identify victims, suspect in Stanwood quadruple homicide
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Sale of Chelsea by sanctioned Abramovich approved by UK govt
- Evart girls closing in on softball title
- Green Gold Diner to host fundraisers for local nonprofits
- Central Michigan District Health Department offers family planning program
- DNR: Black bears are coming out of hibernation
Most Popular
- The Reed City Area Public Schools board of education recently got an education in the sport of...
- The Green Gold Diner in Evart is kicking off its season of giving with three fundraisers planned...
- Here's how local lawmakers voted in Lansing last week.
- Though identity thieves keep getting craftier, recognizing the signs of identity theft can help...