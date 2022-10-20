Alert: Jury finds Kevin Spacey did not molest Anthony Rapp, who sued claiming the actor tried to bed him when he was 14

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury finds Kevin Spacey did not molest Anthony Rapp, who sued claiming the actor tried to bed him when he was 14.
- Adversity hits, but Evart overpowers Lake City 47-6
- Frankenmuth reels from losses with passing of Zehnder, Bronner
- Three Michigan brothers give birth to LaGrow Organic Beer Company
- Miss Evart Crowned
- Farms in Chase, Tustin offer fall attractions
- Have fun in the sun this summer with a new Wateraft Floating Mat
- Ebels General Store becomes new staple in Reed City
- Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries
