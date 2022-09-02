Alert: Judge tosses manslaughter indictment against dive boat captain for deaths of 34 people in 2019 fire off California coast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge tosses manslaughter indictment against dive boat captain for deaths of 34 people in 2019 fire off California coast.
- Gulf Coast 'ghost wolves': 5 things to know
- 75-year-old Reed City triathlete still bringing home the gold
- Michigan angler catches giant goldfish DNR suspects was once pet
- Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA
- DNR recruiting equestrians to volunteer on state trail committee
- Evart motorcycle fun run to raise money for Toys for Toys
- Evart Car Club holding cruise to Eight Point Lake on Sept. 2
- Catalent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Most Popular
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters in Bay City on Thursday morning that she expects a measure...
- What do you do when you meet your idol? This little girl busted out into a song about her idol.
- The Evart Car Club is once again holding their annual Car Cruise to Eight Point Lake on Friday,...
- Four law enforcement officers face criminal charges after a Michigan State Police trooper used...