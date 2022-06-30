Alert: Judge to temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban over claims state constitution guarantees right to procedure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Judge to temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban over claims state constitution guarantees right to procedure.
