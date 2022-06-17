Alert: Johnson, in Kyiv, says Russian forces “taking heavy casualties,” promises “the strategic endurance that you will need.”

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Johnson, in Kyiv, says Russian forces “taking heavy casualties,” promises “the strategic endurance that you will need.”
- Review: Hardboiled detective novel meets modern-day issues
- Evart couple's lottery winfall retold in Paramount+ movie
- Osceola County senior center renovations progressing steadily
- "Shop around the track" in Reed City draws a crowd
- Health Matters: Community connections
- Sheriff: Father accused in Stanwood quadruple homicide
- Crossroads Picnic Showcase makes for groovy Fridays in Reed City
- Laureano fires up A's to stop 10-game skid with 10-5 win
Most Popular
- It all lead to a cover-up involving the president of the United States, a whistleblower and a...
- Kurt Dalman of Tawas City drove his family's 2021 Toyota Corolla hybrid across the bridge at 6:18...
- Originally from Athens, in Calhoun County, Gerald Selbee and his wife, Margaret, made headlines...
- An Alpena man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and other...