Alert: John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Reagan in '81, freed from court oversight after decades of supervision

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Reagan in '81, freed from court oversight after decades of supervision.
- "Shop around the track" in Reed City draws a crowd
- Osceola County senior center renovations progressing steadily
- New Johnny's Market in Reed City holds ribbon cutting
- Family comes together to save animals at Furry Paws Rescue
- Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme
- Ice Mountain continues to donate water to Flint residents
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Sig Sauer is sued over pistol critics say goes off by itself
Most Popular
- Renovations on the former Hersey Elementary School in Hersey are “moving steadily along,” getting...
- Fans of Faygo rejoice: Starting on Friday, June 17, Michiganders will be able to enjoy...
- Michigan State Police releases photos of a vehicle believed to be used in a homicide on June 9 in...
- San Diego's NBC affiliate reports there were many tense moments before staff noticed and lured...