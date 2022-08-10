Alert: Jayme Stevenson wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Connecticut's 4th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayme Stevenson wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Connecticut's 4th Congressional District.
- Coast Guard suspends search for man missing from cruise ship
- Marion woman charged with operating meth lab
- Red Flag Warning issued for Western Washington state
- Reenactors honor Lake County's last living Civil War veteran
- Reed City's Great American Crossroads Celebration returns Aug. 18-20
- Anglers finding success for walleye and pike
- Wall Street hits 3-month high as inflation cools
- Reed City wrestlers take part in tire collection project
Most Popular
- The Reed City Community Market has unfortunately closed for the summer. The market will return...
- The current pause is expected to end August 31 and several U.S. senators and representatives are...
- Here's the when, where and what's new this year for those looking to take on the "Mighty Mac" and...
- RHDV2 is an extremely contagious and fatal disease for domestic and wild rabbits and hares....