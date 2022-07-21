Alert: Jan. 6 panel gavels open 2nd prime-time hearing on Capitol attack, vowing close scrutiny of Trump's actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel gavels open 2nd prime-time hearing on Capitol attack, vowing close scrutiny of Trump's actions.
- Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check
- 2 American tourists injured in crocodile attack in Mexico
- Pine River athletic director retires
- Osceola County Fair kicks off July 23
- Bluegills and crappies 'have been easy to catch'
- Armed and naked man wandering highway taken for evaluation
- Police in Mississippi shoot Tennessee woman to death
- Reed City officials approve busking permit, variance
