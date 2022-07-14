Alert: Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died, he announces on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died, he announces on social media.
- First responders unite to find missing 2-year-old from LeRoy
- Area anglers 'catching a lot of pike'
- MichiganWorks! West Central to host 'hiring party' in Reed City
- TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
- Reed City Feed & Supply is a go-to for farmers, 4-H'ers
- 25 best Prime Day deals under $25
- Astros blow 4-run lead, rally in 9th to beat Angels 6-5
- Man missing in Lake Michigan; 4 likely drownings in 1 day
Most Popular
- Big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and New York may be some of the cities that come to mind...
- Because the collider was restarted after a three-year hiatus, at record energy levels and will...
- Oreo milkshakes came in third followed by a fourth place tie with shamrock milkshakes and vanilla...
- Women seeking an abortion in Michigan and medical professionals providing lawful services to them...