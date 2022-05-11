Alert: Israeli DM sorry over killing of Al Jazeera reporter, asks Palestinians to provide fatal bullet and promises full probe

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli DM sorry over killing of Al Jazeera reporter, asks Palestinians to provide fatal bullet and promises full probe.
- Reed City's Spring Fling Craft Show highlights local talent
- Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch to host event at Rose Lake Park in Leroy
- Osceola County community events calendar
- ITC to conduct aerial patrol of transmission lines in Osceola, Lake...
- Utah man charged in death of vulnerable adult in Alaska
- Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached
- Just Kutz owner does more than just cut hair in Reed City
- SK Telecom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Most Popular
- The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and the Muskegon River Watershed...
- Swim-up bars could become a reality at tourist destinations in Michigan under legislation...
- After 13 years, 20th Century Studios, which is now owned by Disney, is giving us a glimpse into...
- A new streaming series on Showtime is showing the life of the ladies behind the leaders, and...