Alert: Israel says it has deported Palestinian activist to France over objections from French government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has deported Palestinian activist to France over objections from French government.
- Microsoft taking 4% stake in London Stock Exchange
- Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron float on in 'Way of Water'
- Live updates | Argentina-Croatia in the World Cup semifinals
- Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
- 10 best video games for the PlayStation 5
- Bowling bonanza: Reed City falls to Tri County to open season
- NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
- Prosecutors say Iowa police chief lied to buy machine guns
Most Popular
- The Osceola County board of commissioners approved updating the title and job description for the...
- Although the start date is a little later this season, the Reed City ice rink is up and ready for...
- The Evart city council approved the appointment of Andrea Grupido as city clerk during its...
- Registration for the award-winning Michigan State University Extension Introduction to Lakes...