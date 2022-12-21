Alert: Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new coalition government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new coalition government.
- Pastor's Pen: Charlie Brown and the true meaning of Christmas
- Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
- A Gray night for the Wildcats: Sisters lead Evart over Manton
- States with the most hailstorms
- Regulators back streamlined system to challenge rail rates
- Osceola County community events calendar for 12/21/22
- Freight train carrying iron ore derails in California
- Reed City approves contract with Republic Services
