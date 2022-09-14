Alert: Iranian hackers charged in cyberattacks targeting US power companies, municipalities, businesses and nonprofits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iranian hackers charged in cyberattacks targeting US power companies, municipalities, businesses and nonprofits.
- Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting
- New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools
- 9 Incredible Tiny Home Airbnb Rentals in Northern California
- Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
- Investigation underway into antisemitism at U of Vermont
- Evart schools strives to make improvements
- Alleged Mexican cartel hitman extradited to North Dakota
- US stocks nosedive after higher-than-expected inflation report
Most Popular
- Taco Bell is cashing in on the viral hype, bringing the Mexican Pizza back Sept. 15 and offering...
- United States inflation ticked "above market expectations" in August, despite plunging gas...
- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his 10-year-old stepsister...
- Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack will step down from the bench after a...