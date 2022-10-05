Alert: Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says detained Iranian-American Baquer Namazi, 85, has left country for Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says detained Iranian-American Baquer Namazi, 85, has left country for Oman.
