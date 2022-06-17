Alert: Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion rights not protected by state constitution, clearing way for lawmakers to ban the procedure

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion rights not protected by state constitution, clearing way for lawmakers to ban the procedure.
