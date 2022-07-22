Alert: Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says 3 people killed in shooting at eastern Iowa state park; gunman also dead

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says 3 people killed in shooting at eastern Iowa state park; gunman also dead.
- Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check
- Cleveland-Cliffs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Osceola County Fair kicks off July 23
- Dick's Last Resort restaurant opens in Michigan Aug. 8
- Firefighting helicopter crashes into Idaho river, 2 on board
- Tire and electronic collection scheduled for Aug. 6
- R. Kelly's manager faces trial over theater-emptying threat
- Bluegills and crappies 'have been easy to catch'
Most Popular
- Two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the monkeypox vaccine supply...
- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Thursday.
- A 46-year-old man from Rapid City was taken in for a mental health evaluation after Michigan...
- "The new homes in the Belknap neighborhood allow individuals to attain personal growth and...