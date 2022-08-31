Alert: Inflation in 19 European countries using the euro currency rises to another record, hitting 9.1% in August

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in 19 European countries using the euro currency rises to another record, hitting 9.1% in August.
- Shark is launching a Dyson Airwrap competitor at half the price
- 'Triangle of Sadness' actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32
- Evart motorcycle fun run to raise money for Toys for Toys
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto 47' game
- Police pursuit ends in fatal crash in Newaygo County
- New salon hosts ribbon cutting
- Tiny oysters play big role in stabilizing eroding shorelines
- Ebels General Store becomes new staple in Reed City
Most Popular
- A Michigan man unknowingly entered into a Michigan Lottery's second chance game and walked away...
- A 14-year-old Monroe, Michigan girl is dead after she came in contact with a live wire.
- A complaint in Wilcox Township on Aug. 29, evolved into a pursuit by the Newaygo County Sheriff's...
- The virus continues to be detected through wild bird surveillance activities and is considered...