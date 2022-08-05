Alert: Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe.
- Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
- Review: Youth and anarchy in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’
- Analysis: Iran now speaking openly on nuclear bomb prospects
- Tire and electronic collection scheduled for Aug. 6
- Whitmer: Road projects completed in Mecosta, Osceola counties
- Whitmer appointments Amy C. Clapp to the 49th Circuit Court bench
- 1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in Kentucky
- North End Grocery demolished to make room for new Biggby
