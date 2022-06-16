Alert: Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax charges in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax charges in California.
