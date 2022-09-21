Alert: House votes to overhaul rules for certifying presidential elections after Trump's attempt to subvert 2020 results

WASHINGTON (AP) — House votes to overhaul rules for certifying presidential elections after Trump's attempt to subvert 2020 results.
- Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work
- Court: Election denier can run for Ohio secretary of state
- Evart wraps up tree planting program
- Authorities ID 4 people killed in fiery car crash in Arizona
- DIARY: Queen's death reveals fragmented views about monarchy
- Japan PM calls for UN reforms to address Russian aggression
- The One Divided brings signature heavy sound to West Michigan
- Michigan unemployment rate falls again in March
Most Popular
- Birth control users in Michigan may soon be able to pick up contraceptives at their local...
- The $2 bill is actually being encouraged to be spent. With all of the latest inflation and a...
- The One Divided, a local band in Reed City and western Michigan, carries a sound reminiscent of...
- Reed City police responded to reports of juveniles with vaping devices, thoughts of...