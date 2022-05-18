Alert: House votes to bolster efforts to prevent domestic terrorism in response to Buffalo supermarket shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — House votes to bolster efforts to prevent domestic terrorism in response to Buffalo supermarket shooting.
