Alert: Hong Kong's shares soar 7.4% after Chinese news report saying local officials were told to dial back COVID controls.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's shares soar 7.4% after Chinese news report saying local officials were told to dial back COVID controls.
- House Bill introduced to reduce deer baiting penalty to $1 fine
- EXPLAINER: Traveling to, around Qatar during FIFA World Cup
- Intrepid Potash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Williams Sonoma has the perfect Harry Potter Advent calendar
- TPI Composites: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Open Text: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Snag half off all-inclusive stays at these Hard Rock hotels
- Gannett: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Most Popular
- Evart saw a beautiful sunset with not a cloud in the sky Friday, Oct. 28.
- Area fishermen are taking on the challenges of up and down fishing conditions.
- Evart’s girls volleyball team competed with Pine River, Reed City and McBain on Thursday during a...
- Kyrah Gray is in her freshman season but has had enormous success for Evart volleyball on the...