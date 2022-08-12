Alert: Health officials say polio has been found in New York City sewage, suggesting wider spread of virus among unvaccinated

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say polio has been found in New York City sewage, suggesting wider spread of virus among unvaccinated.
- Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?
- Seoul dismisses Beijing's concerns over anti-missile system
- Paraguay vice president to quit after US alleges corruption
- Black firefighter says captain took group to racist party
- Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
- Sutter Rock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Meta quieter on election misinformation as midterms loom
- 5 things to know about the Artemis I mission to the moon
Most Popular
- A Gaylord man has been taken into custody for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and...
- The Artemis I mission is scheduled to lift off in late August, and there's a lot of buzz...
- After months of steady increases, the July Consumer Price Index rose 8.5%, a smaller jump than in...
- Video: A report from Florida shows a mother loading her vehicle for the first day of school when...