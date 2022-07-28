Alert: Governor says at least 3 are dead after torrential rains cause severe flooding in Kentucky; death toll could be higher

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Governor says at least 3 are dead after torrential rains cause severe flooding in Kentucky; death toll could be higher.
- Former Reed City All-State running back set for explosive senior season...
- Align Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Millage renewals on ballot in Osceola County
- Search continues for Michigan motorcyclist last seen at concert
- Teladoc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Hawaii pair accused of conspiracy, taking IDs of dead babies
- Searchers locate body of missing motorcyclist
- Hunters must now report deer kill count online
- Deer hunters will have to report their harvest online within 72 hours or before giving the deer...
- Voters in Osceola County will be asked to decide whether or not they support additional millages...
- With the redrawing of district lines in 2020, voters in the three-county area – Mecosta, Osceola...
- A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for fondling a...