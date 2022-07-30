Alert: Gov. Andy Beshear says death toll from flooding in Kentucky stands at 25 and is likely to rise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says death toll from flooding in Kentucky stands at 25 and is likely to rise.
- Ferndale officer charged with attempted child molestation
- Gov't: US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals
- MKS Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Child succumbs to injuries in boating accident, DNR investigates
- Wildfire burning in western Montana forces evacuations
- Zendesk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban
