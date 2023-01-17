Alert: German news agency dpa reports that chancellor will appoint regional interior minister as new defense minister (Corrects that designee isn't a regional governor.)

Evart girls pull away early against McBain Northern Michigan... Evart girls basketball beat McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday with a strong...

From a Wildcat to a Chippewa: Cole Hopkins signs with CMU Cole Hopkins is still squarely on the path for a second consecutive state wrestling championship...

Free throw shooting spoils strong Evart defensive effort McBain Northern Michigan Christian hit its free throws on Tuesday. But the Evart Wildcats...