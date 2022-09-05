Alert: French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter

PARIS (AP) — French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter.
- Today in History: September 3, Treaty of Paris is signed
- Citing imminent danger Cloudflare drops hate site Kiwi Farms
- Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
- Reed City Recycling now open
- Fire destroys 26 homes at Ketchum condo building
- Sterling Lord, uniquely enduring literary agent, dies at 102
- Fan sings own rendition of 'Victoria's Secret' to Jax
Most Popular
- A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be...
- The Artemis I mission is scheduled for this weekend. Here's what to know and where to watch.
- A West Michigan nurse faces a felony charge after failing to report a medication error at the...
- Horse lovers can apply to the Department of Natural Resources Michigan Trails Advisory Council to...