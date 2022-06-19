Alert: French President Emmanuel Macron's alliance gets most seats but loses parliamentary majority, projections show

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron's alliance gets most seats but loses parliamentary majority, projections show.
- Evart Farmers Market opens for the summer
- 131 Music Festival returns Saturday for second year
- #ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began
- Brazil Indigenous expert was 'bigger target' in recent years
- Reed City schools’ summer meal program open to students
- Crossroads Picnic Showcase makes for groovy Fridays in Reed City
- Osceola County senior center renovations progressing steadily
- Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House
Most Popular
- Throughout the summer, school administrations continue working to provide services to students,...
- Reed City Area Public Schools recently released students named to the honor roll for the third...
- Reed City Area Public Schools recently released students named to the honor roll for the third...
- Crossroads Picnic Showcase is back for another month of music.