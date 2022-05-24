Alert: Fort Bragg would become Fort Liberty as panel recommends new names for Army bases that commemorate Confederate officers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fort Bragg would become Fort Liberty as panel recommends new names for Army bases that commemorate Confederate officers.
- 1 dead, 1 injured in Montana campground shooting
- DNR boosts state park seasonal pay to $15 per hour
- Gray's clutch hitting and pitching leads Evart past Ludington for Reed...
- Bluegill fishermen enjoying success
- Local track athletes qualify for state
- Reed City girls hopeful of second place in softball standings
- Report: Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruits, vegetables
- DNR says take bird feeders down amid black bear sightings
