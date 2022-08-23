Alert: Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and top aide arrested on federal bribery, kickback charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and top aide arrested on federal bribery, kickback charges.
- Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd
- Tom Lounsbury: One visit to Hocking Hills just not enough
- Gulf Coast 'ghost wolves': 5 things to know
- Former Evart Public Schools employee charged with embezzlement
- These are the best snacks to bring on your next hike
- Will Evart volleyball go McKay's way?
- This $10 Energizer LED camping lantern is also a fan
- Firearms found after standoff ends with 2 brothers killed
Most Popular
- Fishermen seem to have had various kinds of success in recent gays, depending on who’s doing the...
- Evart’s volleyball team is expected to be a major force in the Highland Conference, and among the...
- Jake Ladd is among the reasons Evart ‘s football team is expected to be very formidable on the...
- Federal student loan borrowers are waiting on the edge of their seats to see what President Joe...