Alert: Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York attorney general's office for deposition in civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York attorney general's office for deposition in civil investigation.
- Appeals court restores death sentence for family's death
- Coast Guard suspends search for man missing from cruise ship
- Reed City wrestlers take part in tire collection project
- Marion woman charged with operating meth lab
- Reenactors honor Lake County's last living Civil War veteran
- Anglers finding success for walleye and pike
- Reed City Community Market closes due to lack of involvement
- Michigan man arrested for stealing car, threatening police
Most Popular
- Here's the when, where and what's new this year for those looking to take on the "Mighty Mac" and...
- RHDV2 is an extremely contagious and fatal disease for domestic and wild rabbits and hares....
- A 39-year-old Alanson man has been taken into custody for stealing a vehicle from a home and...
- Anglers continue to have success across the area.