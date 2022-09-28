Alert: Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida's west coast

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida's west coast.
- China's Xi reappears on state TV amid rumors over absence
- Michigan man wins $500k on scratch-off lottery ticket
- TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
- Where to find the cheapest gas in Osceola County
- Hawaii man pleads not guilty to kidnap, sex assault of teen
- Biden administration launches environmental justice office
- Robert John Seelhoff
- Student who sued military over HIV policy settles case
Most Popular
- A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota...
- A Michigan man is richer today after scratching his way to $500,000 prize in Michigan Lottery's...
- A leading organization for creating spaces to amplify social justice issues in Michigan called...
- The 12th annual Ride for a Cure surpassed fundraising goal of $30,000 to support area cancer...