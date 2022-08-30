Alert: Federal prosecutors rest their case at R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child pornography trial in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors rest their case at R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child pornography trial in Chicago.
- Tiny oysters play big role in stabilizing eroding shorelines
- For last-minute Labor Day chicken salad, buy a cooked bird
- Gulf Coast 'ghost wolves': 5 things to know
- Venezuela, Colombia take step toward normalizing ties
- WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
- Police pursuit ends in fatal crash in Newaygo County
- Reed City volleyball has strong night with 3-0 win over Central Montcalm
- Shark is launching a Dyson Airwrap competitor at half the price
Most Popular
- The virus continues to be detected through wild bird surveillance activities and is considered...
- In total Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana have had a federal rule regarding fuel prices...
- A Pennsylvania man hit it big by visiting family in Michigan by winning $2.08 million on the...
- The cookies were distributed to Target stores nationwide, the news release added.