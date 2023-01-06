Alert: Federal court throws out South Carolina congressional district, ruling it was drawn to intentionally dilute Black votes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal court throws out South Carolina congressional district, ruling it was drawn to intentionally dilute Black votes.
- Mexico nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden visit
- West Virginia names new state health officer, commissioner
- FELLOWS: How the business beat brightened my holidays
- Biden to award Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary
- NYPD officer suspended for hitting teen, mayor 'not pleased'
- Leaders react to Stabenow's retirement announcement
- Reed City Recycling now open
- Syrians in rebel enclave protest Turkey-Syria contacts
- It was a game of spurts and Ithaca made the most of its chances to overpower the host boys...
- Ty Kailing found the shooting touch at the right time on Friday. The Reed City senior scored 16...
- The Reed City girls basketball Coyotes won their first game on the season over Midland Calvary...
- It came down to the wire in the final round of the day with Reed City squeaking out a close 38-36...