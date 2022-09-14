Alert: Federal appeals court revives unsettled lawsuits against Ohio State over sex abuse by late team doctor Richard Strauss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal appeals court revives unsettled lawsuits against Ohio State over sex abuse by late team doctor Richard Strauss.
- New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools
- Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work
- Police: Child dies in Montcalm County house fire
- Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting
- 9 Incredible Tiny Home Airbnb Rentals in Northern California
- Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
- Powerball winner from Grand Rapids 'relieved' after $150K payout
- Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production
Most Popular
- Red Antler Farm owner Trina Morse has been raising kunekune pigs since her husband, a native of...
- Looking for an outdoor side hustle? Collecting a bushel of pine cones this month will net you...
- Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur...
- Taco Bell is cashing in on the viral hype, bringing the Mexican Pizza back Sept. 15 and offering...