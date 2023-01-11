Alert: Federal Aviation Administration lifts grounding order for all departing US flights — delays, cancellations grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Aviation Administration lifts grounding order for all departing US flights _ delays, cancellations grow.
- Iron Strength & Fitness joins Evart small business community
- CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
- Lawsuit takes aim at blocking Kentucky's charter school law
- Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast
- 5 Tennessee police officers fired amid sex scandal
- Pine River girls basketball falls just short against Manton
- No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7
- Inflation has moderated some, but grocery shoppers still face high prices
Most Popular
- Evart’s girls basketball team made it eight in a row with a 60-36 Highland Conference win over...
- Pine River girls basketball fell just short against Manton on Thursday, with Emma Tice leading...
- As the score would indicate, it was a defensive battle on Tuesday night with Ludington’s girls...
- Evart boys basketball finished the week 2-0 after a strong defensive performance against Pine...