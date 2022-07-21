Alert: FBI: A dig under New Jersey bridge showed no evidence of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa who disappeared in 1975

DETROIT (AP) — FBI: A dig under New Jersey bridge showed no evidence of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa who disappeared in 1975.
- 2 American tourists injured in crocodile attack in Mexico
- Bluegills and crappies 'have been easy to catch'
- Pine River athletic director retires
- Reed City officials approve busking permit, variance
- Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check
- Osceola County Fair kicks off July 23
- Crossroads Car Show in Reed City earns over $8,000 for Veterans'...
- Police in Mississippi shoot Tennessee woman to death
Most Popular
- A 46-year-old man from Rapid City was taken in for a mental health evaluation after Michigan...
- "The new homes in the Belknap neighborhood allow individuals to attain personal growth and...
- If you're feeling lucky you may want to grab a lottery ticket as the Mega Millions jackpot soared...
- Chick-fil-A plans to open three new restaurants this fall in the metro Detroit area, an addition...