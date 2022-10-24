Alert: Ex-Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng pleads guilty to aiding, abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ex-Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng pleads guilty to aiding, abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing.
