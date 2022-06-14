Alert: Evangeline Hundley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District.

Here's why Evart's softball team is confident of success in... It was no longer the long trip to Petoskey Evart will be making on Tuesday to play Kalkaska in...

Evart holds scavenger hunt to celebrate city's sesquicentennial Evart held the first in a series of events to celebrate the city's sesquicentennial, when on...

Someone won $25,000 for life in Michigan Lottery An online purchase of a Michigan Lottery ticket has one someone $25,000 a year for life.