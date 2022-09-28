Alert: European Union chief wants bloc to put new sanctions on Russia, officials responsible for 'sham' Ukraine referendums

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief wants bloc to put new sanctions on Russia, officials responsible for 'sham' Ukraine referendums.
- China's Xi reappears on state TV amid rumors over absence
- Michigan man wins $500k on scratch-off lottery ticket
- TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
- Where to find the cheapest gas in Osceola County
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Biden administration launches environmental justice office
- Evart DPW working on park upgrades
- Robert John Seelhoff
Most Popular
- A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota...
- A Michigan man is richer today after scratching his way to $500,000 prize in Michigan Lottery's...
- A leading organization for creating spaces to amplify social justice issues in Michigan called...
- The 12th annual Ride for a Cure surpassed fundraising goal of $30,000 to support area cancer...