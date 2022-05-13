Alert: Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on spam accounts

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on spam accounts.
- Reed City's Spring Fling Craft Show highlights local talent
- See photos of Reed City's 'bring your tractor to school' day
- Vertex Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Just Kutz owner does more than just cut hair in Reed City
- Nampa school board votes to ban 22 books from libraries
- Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached
- Evart high schoolers turn younger kids' drawings into 3D art
- Weyerhaeuser settles suit for $600K over water violations
Most Popular
- For some, getting a haircut is a chore. But for one Reed City resident and business owner, it’s...
- Two local nonprofits were awarded grants from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, according to a...
- Those looking for something special for Mother's Day, gifts for upcoming occasions, or perhaps...
- The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and the Muskegon River Watershed...