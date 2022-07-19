Alert: Elon Musk loses fight to delay Twitter trial as judge sets October trial citing "cloud of uncertainty" over company

Reed City officials approve busking permit, variance Reed City officials decided on bids and ordinances at their Monday night meeting

Crossroads Car Show in Reed City earns over $8,000 for... The Betten Baker Veterans Memorial Park Car Show sponsored by Crossroads Car Club in downtown...

Troopers help injured owl that was hit by a car Troopers for the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post helped an owl on Sunday night after it was...