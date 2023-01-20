Alert: Education Minister Chris Hipkins set to become New Zealand's next prime minister, replacing Jacinda Ardern who resigned

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Education Minister Chris Hipkins set to become New Zealand's next prime minister, replacing Jacinda Ardern who resigned.
- Justice for Janette walk to take place in Reed City
- Five Point: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Reed City city clerk Jackie Beam retires
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
- Goldman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- NJ governor: No pause in wind farm prep after 7th dead whale
- Key EU corruption suspect makes deal to earn leniency
- How (and where) to watch the AP Top 25 Movies online
Most Popular
- It was a great day to be a Coyote wrestler on Saturday. Reed City won the Grayling Team Wrestling...
- Evart basketball earns win while Reed City bowling loses close battle
- Chippewa Hills’ wrestling team won its Central State Activities Association showdown with host...
- Evart girls basketball beat McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday with a strong...