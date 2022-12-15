Alert: EU has approved new package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, diplomats say

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU has approved new package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, diplomats say.
- Matmen in motion: Wrestlers have an awesome Saturday
- NYU names new building after hedge fund leader John Paulson
- WA Forecast
- CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
- TX Current Conditions
- Perisic looks to seize the big moment again at the World Cup
- China's Xi at Saudi palace to meet royals on Mideast trip
- Big Rapids girls basketball holds back Reed City
Most Popular
- The Osceola County board of commissioners approved updating the title and job description for the...
- Although the start date is a little later this season, the Reed City ice rink is up and ready for...
- The Evart city council approved the appointment of Andrea Grupido as city clerk during its...
- Registration for the award-winning Michigan State University Extension Introduction to Lakes...