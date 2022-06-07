Alert: Dubai police say they arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, sought by South Africa in corruption case tied to former president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police say they arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, sought by South Africa in corruption case tied to former president.
