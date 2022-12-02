Alert: Democrats vote to make South Carolina, not Iowa, leadoff presidential nominating state, add Georgia, Michigan to first 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats vote to make South Carolina, not Iowa, leadoff presidential nominating state, add Georgia, Michigan to first 5.
- Bowflex adjustableweights are mega-discounted on Amazon right now
- Best Travel Tuesday deals on flights, hotels and more
- Overcoming hardship, health issues one bass note at a time
- From a Coyote to a Comet, Reed City senior makes her choice
- North Carolina board certifies general election results
- HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Brandon
- CMDHD Introduces REFRESH Program
- Mayor: More than 12 killed in Haiti as gangs vie for control
Most Popular
- The girls season tips Tuesday at home against Benzie Central with coach Tim Beilfuss looking to...
- Carrie Kunkle led Evart’s girls basketball team to a state runner-up finish in 1986.
- Christina Malackanich can’t wait to get healthy enough to be in the Reed City girls basketball...
- Steffen Halvorsen takes over as the new Pine River girls basketball coach this season, replacing...