Alert: Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says she won't seek reelection, opening up seat in key battleground state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says she won't seek reelection, opening up seat in key battleground state.
